Vegas Vacation "Holy crap, Wayne Newton's hitting on mom" scene

The Griswolds are off on a family outing to Las Vegas, where they each have their own misadventures.

Hapless dad Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) immediately starts losing money at blackjack, while his wife, Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo), develops a crush on lounge performer Wayne Newton (Wayne Newton).

Elsewhere, young Rusty (Ethan Embry) is enthusiastically playing dice, and his sister, Audrey (Marisol Nichols), winds up in seedy nightclubs.

Can the family reunite and stay out of trouble?