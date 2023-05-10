05-08-2023 West Perry SD Board Mtg

Budget did NOT pass as proposed!
More CAC feedback.
Homeschool policies read for 2nd time.
Several updates provided from various entities within the school system.
New Business Mgnr and new HS principle voted in.
Some audit questions were clarified, updates on student activites given, change of procedure noted regarding public comment no..