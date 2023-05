Karnataka Elections 2023: Voting begins as BJP looks to break 38-year-old record | Oneindia News

Voting in the high stakes Karnataka Assembly elections began with the state seeing a three-cornered fight between incumbent BJP, an aggressive Congress and the Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular), which would hope to play kingmaker again.

Voting will take place till 6 pm amid tight security arrangements and the ballots will be counted on the 13th of May.

