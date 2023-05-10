The first-ever BMW XM Interior Design in Blue-Silverstone-Gold

As its 50th anniversary celebrations continue, BMW M GmbH brings us its first ever high-performance car with electrified drive system.

A plug-in hybrid system comprising a V8 petrol engine and an exceptionally powerful electric motor endows the BMW XM with captivating dynamic prowess.

The newly developed M HYBRID drive system, an extravagant design and the progressive luxury ambience inside the BMW XM come together to create a fresh interpretation of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept for the high-performance segment that will open up that inimitable M feeling to new target groups and markets.

The highlight of the brand’s model offensive in its anniversary year, the BMW XM is also the first BMW M original since the BMW M1.

Precisely crafted flourishes in the exterior design of the high-performance SAV recall the legendary mid-engined sports car.

Production of the BMW XM will get underway at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the USA in December 2022 before it arrives at dealers worldwide in spring 2023.

The key sales markets will be the USA, China and the Middle East.