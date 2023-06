Hydraulic Press| SHOT GLASS Explodes! A GOLF BALL, and even a CLAY PENGUIN smashed!

This is an archive channel, i'm not the owner of the content, check the link in the end.

A mixer of three unrelated items being smashed.

BONUS points if you can find a relation between the three objects.

Watch as a SHOT GLASS only lasts a few seconds in the press before EXPLODING into GLASS SHARDS.

Then watch a GOLF BALL expose its inner workings as it is pressed by 40,000 lbs.

Finally, because it is so oddly satisfying, a clay penguin being squished.