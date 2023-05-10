17. Pregnancy Checks

Why do you need pregnancy checks?

What happens at each visit?

Your observational midwife may identify things you may not be able to see.

It is important that you take responsibility to learn about you, mind, body, and your growing baby.

Pregnancy is a time to resolve past issues, emotional, spiritual and physical.

This video gives you an idea about what to expect at pregnancy visits, and frequency.

Remember care is individualized to suit your needs, and every woman is beautifully unique.

Later videos show you how to self care, prevent complications and if they do occur you can usually get them back on track if identified early enough.

Here you will also learn how the environment and stress can affect blood pressure.

Take charge remove fear and use your own discernment when making decisions about your care.