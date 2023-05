Episode 119 : Texas In Chaos - Immigration Crisis - Tucker Carlson & Alex Jones Targeted •

Welcome, in this episode of the show we will be discussing the current instability on the Texas border, the surge of violence in the surrounding communities, the departure of Tucker from Fox News, the Biden presidential announcement and Robert F.

Kennedy Jr. This is sure to be a very loaded episode with lots of topics to explore and discuss.

We will also be looking at how these topics are affecting the world around us.

So much going on it’s important not to lose focus on the bigger picture.