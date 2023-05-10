The Manwich Show Episode #5 OPEN BORDERS & TITLE 42 |rerun/reran edition|

As of 2022 2 million immigrants have entered the U.S. illegally.

That number reaches highs of 18,000 per day coupled with a mere 21,370 border patrol agents.

Given the volume of immigration illegally and lack of manpower at the federal and state level is America's border considered no longer secure.

Taking into account the now recent topic of title 42 and its repercussions if not renewed will the nation whose staple has for so many years, '"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free", outlived its meaning...