Beautiful scenery and rainbow 🌈

On very rare occasions, you might see more than one rainbow arching through the sky.

There could be two, three, or even more though higher numbers are extremely uncommon.

When this happens, there is usually one primary rainbow that is bolder and more colorful than the others, with lighter rainbows surrounding it.

Interestingly, the unlit band in between multiple rainbows has an unusual name; it is referred to as “Alexander’s band” after a 2nd-century philosopher, Alexander of Aphrodisias, who was the first to write of this phenomenon.