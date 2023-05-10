Facts About Earth’s Climate!

Yes earth climate does change!

But not how these global elites put it.

They say if we don’t change our way of living (freedom) it the end of humanity and possibility the end of Mother Earth!

The global elites like to put fear in us.

They like to use thing that we don’t know and can’t see to scare us.

The mainstream media’s like to use fake old videos to scare us and they keep repeating it over and over to brainwash us thinking it is true.

They will go to the extreme like cause (set) forest fires and then blame it on global warming.

They been caught faking that they are in the middle of a storm live and the wind is so strong that they are fighting the wind meanwhile you see people in the background walking like it just another windy rain storm.

They like to use viruses like SARS, Coronavirus which we cannot see to scare us.

Global warming, climate change which we cannot see.

I’m gonna stop calling them the elites.

They are fake, phoney, fraudster.

They don’t care about you except themselves.

They are lying thieves.

All the care about is money and power and full control over us.

The only thing the fear is you waking up knowing the truth about them!

They are pure evil for they worship the devil!

Do not be afraid as long you put the full armour of God.

God always wins!