Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress raises alarm over buses from Goa in the state | Oneindia News

The voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections have begun in the state.

It is a three-cornered fight between incumbent BJP, an aggressive Congress and the Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular), which is hoping to play kingmaker again in this year’s election.

Hours ahead of voting in Karnataka, the Congress has stirred yet another controversy.

The party sounded an alarm alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was sending people from Goa to Karnataka.

