Psychedelica (Frog And Toad Medicine S2:Ep5 Gaia series)

Many of the most familiar plants medicines sit at the forefront of our discussions.

But there is a type of natural medicine that is often overlooked and in danger of being lost.

Our team of psychonauts explore the various experiences that come from the secretions of frogs and toads.

In addition to psychedelic properties of these secretions, they can have strong purgative and energy cleansing properties that are not for the weak.

Caution must be taken by trained practitioners to protect the sanctity and safety of these delicate creatures as well as our awareness of protecting the dwindling environments in which these magical creatures thrive.