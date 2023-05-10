How to Boost Your Sales with AI short video using sales and adverstising data from the annual reports of the McDonalds restaurant company as an example.
How to Boost Your Sales with AI short video using sales and adverstising data from the annual reports of the McDonalds restaurant company as an example.
Interesting video. It is a great video for those that use medication or have trouble sleeping. Mother Earth and our sun has healing..
190123 Like and subscribe. This is an archive, check the link in the end if you are. Checkout behind the scenes of my collab..