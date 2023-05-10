when you want to help is that you can't 😔

Have you ever been in a situation where you want to help someone, but circumstances prevent you from doing so?

Maybe it's a friend going through a tough time, or a stranger in need of assistance.

Whatever the case may be, it's a frustrating feeling to be unable to provide the help you want to give.

In this video, we explore the theme of helplessness and the emotional toll it can take on us.

Through personal anecdotes and interviews with others who have experienced similar situations, we delve into the complexities of trying to help when circumstances prevent us from doing so.

While the video doesn't provide a clear solution to this problem, it offers a compassionate perspective that may resonate with viewers who have experienced similar feelings of frustration and helplessness.

Whether you're looking for support or simply interested in learning more about this common human experience, this video is sure to provide valuable insights and thought-provoking discussions.