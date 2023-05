The Morning Rush (8:30a - 10:00a EDT) | Ion Fury, FPS with balls of steel | Episode 2

Her one-liners need some work, but Shelly "Bombshell" Harrison is off to a good start.

Dispatching waves of robot cultists, brains with spider legs, brains with jetpacks, and the hit 1981 arcade game, Centipede, our fury is now so ionic.

How ionic?

Join us for this Wednesday's Morning Rush to find out!