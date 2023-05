Here's What A Debt Ceiling Failure Could Mean For You

Lawmakers are currently entrenched in a high stakes battle over the nation's borrowing limit, also known as our debt ceiling and experts say if it is not sorted out before June there will likely be major consequences that will likely affect all Americans.

The debt ceiling caps how much money the Treasury can owe to cover the country’s bills and although many lawmakers expressed interest in coming to an agreement, here are a few things that can happen if they fail.