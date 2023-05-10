Building A Cozy Off Grid Cabin In The Woods Start To Finish

In this video I build a 12x16 off grid cabin in the woods .
A great nature viewing cabin with lots of windows.I built this cabin with mostly rough sawn lumber , and discounted and second hand materials.
This project took about a month to build , including restoring the wood stove and filming everything .
The cost was about $4,500.
I saved a lot of money buying all the windows second hand , the door was free .
Another way I saved money was using rough sawn lumber from the amish to frame the walls and side the exterior.
The wood stove was one we bought second hand as well , it was in rough shape but I restored it .
And one last money saving was I found a place that sold cabin grade tongue and groove pine at a discounted price .