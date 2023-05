Elon Musk announces plans for 'Twitter 2.0 the everything app'; to have new features | Oneindia News

Twitter is back making headlines obviously because of its new owner.

This time CEO Elon Musk announced new features of calling and encrypted messaging.

These new features are in line with the likes of other social media applications, Facebook and Instagram, which have similar features.

