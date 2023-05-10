Accused OnlyFans Stalker Trial Day 1

Mauricio Guerrero stands accused of stalking an OnlyFans model he met online, hiding in her attic, and sneaking into her room to record her while she slept.

The Pennsylvania man allegedly got his hands on the New Hampshire woman's house keys and made copies so he could come and go as he pleased.

The victim, identified as “NR” in court documents, lived with her mother who began hearing strange noises coming from the attic.

Police said they arrested Guerrero in February 2022 after catching him climbing out of the attic and onto the roof of the victim’s home.