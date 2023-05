Why Halle Bailey Became Emotional Over Sister Chlöe at Premiere : The Little Mermaid

Halle and Chlöe Bailey chat with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Little Mermaid's live-action remake, in theaters on May 26.

Halle reacts to having an emotional moment with her sister on the red carpet and shares her excitement for Chlöe to finally see the film.

Chlöe praises her sister and her performance, calling herself Halle's number one fan.