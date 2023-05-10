How "second chance" laws could transform the US justice system | Sheena Meade

More than 30 million people in the US are eligible to have their arrest and conviction records cleared -- but most people who qualify either can't afford it or simply don't know it's an option.

In this gripping talk, second chance advocate and 2023 Audacious Project grantee Sheena Meade makes the case for "clean slate" laws that streamline this complicated process, increasing access to work, housing and education opportunities for millions of people.

Learn how her team at the Clean Slate Initiative has already helped pass these laws in six US states and how they're now working to unlock record clearance for millions more, so everyone can get a true shot at becoming their best selves.

(This ambitious plan is a part of the Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)