The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 1059- GUILTY!!! Er… I Mean LIABLE!

As predicted, a New York jury has ruled that Donald Trump is liable for battery and defamation in the civil suit E.

Jean Carroll brought against him in the first of what will be many show trials against the former President by his many enemies.

Also, breaking news this morning, more information on the allegations against Joe Biden and many of his family members are being heard in a live press conference.

WHEW!

It’s gonna be a big day.

Welcome to The Morning Knight LIVE!