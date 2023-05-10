LOUD MAJORITY 5.10.23 @1pm: TBD

Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk seem to be cooking up a plot to start their own thing, and I CAN NOT WAIT.

The Debt Ceiling Limit is closing in and Senate Republicans have the votes to shut down the Government without serious spending cuts.

Mayor Eric Adams threatens to send Migrants to the suburbs, is facing serious backlash from the Mayor of Rockland County.

California plans to spend 800,000,000,000 on reparations.

And 8 Killed and 9 injured when an SUV plowed over people waiting at the Bus Stop in Brownsville Texas.