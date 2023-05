Real Madrid semi-final second leg is 'a final', says Manchester City's Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, describes his team's semi-final second leg clash against Real Madrid as "a final".

The tie's first leg in Madrid ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams scoring against the run of play.

"When we were better they made an incredible transition for Camavinga and incredible finishing from Vinicius" says Guardiola.