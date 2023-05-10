Marvel's Spider-Man (2018) | Reveal Trailer | PS4

Marvel's Spider-Man is a 2018 action-adventure game developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, it tells an original narrative that is inspired by the long-running comic book mythology, while also drawing from various adaptations in other media.

In the main story, the super-human crime lord Mister Negative orchestrates a plot to seize control of New York City's criminal underworld.

When Mister Negative threatens to release a deadly virus, Spider-Man must confront him and protect the city while dealing with the personal problems of his civilian persona, Peter Parker.