Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Twitter

Three weeks after abruptly parting ways with Fox News, TV anchor Tucker Carlson said he is launching a new show on Twitter, claiming the Elon Musk-owned social media platform is one of the few platforms that supports free speech.
