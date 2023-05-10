Myanmar accused of using Thermobaric bombs on its own population | Oneindia News

In its new report, the international NGO….Human Rights Watch.

Has claimed that Myanmar had used a special type of bomb in an airstrike last month inside its own territory in the violation of international laws.

The weapon in question is referred as ‘Thermobaric’ or a ‘Vacuum bomb’.

In the war with Ukraine, Russia has also been accused of using these types of explosives.

In this video, we decode what exactly are these Thermobaric bombs..or Vacuum bombs..and how lethal they can be