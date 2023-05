MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 5.10.23 @12PM: BREAKING: THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY COMES CRUMBLING DOWN

BREAKING News from House Oversight bringing the hammer down on Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s crimes, Is it legit?- Trump found GUILTY by New York Court, how does this happen?- George Santos ARRESTED today, but everyone in congress is a literal criminal, including communist heroes-Tucker brings his show to TWITTER and teams up with Elon Musk- Illegal Immigration situation is about to explode, Biden and the Democrats PLANNED this, we have proof- MikeCrispi.com for more!