Georgia Football Team Declines White House Invitation

The Georgia football team has elected to not visit the White House to celebrate the program’s second College Football Playoff national championship.

The White House extended an invitation for the Bulldogs to visit Washington, D.C., on June 12.

However, a spokesman from Georgia’s athletic department wrote in a statement that the date listed for the program to attend the White House was “not feasible” in consideration of the schedule for its student athletes.