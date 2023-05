Jeff Wittek Joins IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul Reveals Shocking UFO Video, Suing Nate Diaz: IMPAULSIVE 377

In today’s episode the boys discuss Jeff Wittek joining IMPAULSIVE, Logan’s “stolen” UFO video, his lookalike getting choked out by Nate Diaz, meeting Donald Trump w/ PRIME, confronts Jeff for David Dobrik beef, finds proof that our phones are listening to us us, Mike launches new burger restaurant (10/10), Jeff pranks Mike with a fake d**k pill, Logan forces JiDion to move & more…