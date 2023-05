What You Lose by Being Religious | An Atheist's Response to Pascal's Wager

Religious theists often think they have nothing to lose by being religious.

That is definitely not the case.

Religious people miss out on things in reality in order to obtain things they'll never see outside of their fantasies.

If belief is a gamble, your earthly life is a part of the stakes.