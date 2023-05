Beyonce fans from around the world descend on Stockholm for first show of star's new tour

From Latvia, Denmark and the United States, Beyonce fans from all over the world have descended on Stockholm, Sweden, to catch the first show of the superstar's new tour.

"She's the Queen" says one of those queuing hours ahead of the concert.

The US star's world tour is set to run until September, taking in 57 stops and earning a projected $2.1 billion.