Inflation rises 4.9% from year ago

In April, a widely observed indicator of inflation recorded an increase, although the rate of growth provided some optimism that living costs may taper off later in the year.
In April, a widely observed indicator of inflation recorded an increase, although the rate of growth provided some optimism that living costs may taper off later in the year.
Beyond Meat says its first-quarter revenue fell nearly 16% due to lower demand in most markets for its plant-based burgers,..
Grocery prices saw another decline in the month of April, falling 0.2% month-over-month. The sort-of-bad news: Year-over-year..