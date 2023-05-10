Tucker Carlson Is Going to Relaunch His Show on Twitter

Carlson was fired from Fox News last month.

On May 9, the right-wing commentator announced that he's taking his show to Twitter since the platform touts the promotion of free speech.

Speech is the fundamental pre-requisite for democracy.

That’s why it was enshrined in the first of our Constitutional amendments, Tucker Carlson, via Twitter video.

Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech.

The last big one remaining… is Twitter, where we are now, Tucker Carlson, via Twitter video.

Carlson also alluded to his dismissal from Fox News.

The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can.

But there are always limits, Tucker Carlson, via Twitter video.

And you know that if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it.

That’s not a guess, that’s guaranteed, Tucker Carlson, via Twitter video.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on May 9 that the social media platform has not signed a deal with Carlson.

We have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever.

Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators, Elon Musk, via Twitter.

According to CNN, Carlson was perhaps one of the most prominent voices of the Republican party aside from Donald Trump.

His latest move to utilize Twitter seems to suggest that he isn't ready to give that up