"Sh*t Pills, Coronation, Mecha-Reproduction" ft Jay Dyer 5/10/23

We haven't had Jay Dyer on in a few months and I wanted to discuss his observations with the weekend coronation of King Charles, and reactions from the plebs.

There is also the recurring stories of mechanized fertility and reproduction, one story surfacing from the UK about the first child born from DNA sourced from three people.

After that's all finished we will open the lines and keep testing this new phone system out.