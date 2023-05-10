Border Hell Tsunami Unleashed

On the eve of the end of Title 42 United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas addressed America to cover his ass.

Blaming Congress for not supporting efforts to strengthen border protection.

But everyone knows that the Democrats have stopped support for border protection at every turn.

The reality is, politicians have aided and abetted the invasion of the United States by the United Nations Replacement Migration plan.

Which is still on their website and is not a conspiracy.

Cartel terrorism will now become common place as their billion dollar bottom end is threatened.

While Biden is perched atop initiating martial law in order to fully usher in the New World Order.