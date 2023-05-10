MORE MRNA BIOWEAPONS ON THE WAY - 44 IN MODERNA PIPELINE 5-9-23

Today's DR JANE RUBY STAT!

Warns the public of the 44+ different mRNA shots in the Moderna pipeline and many more in Pfizer.

As evidenced by the FDA sham approval of GSK Arexvy, an mRNA spike protein bioweapon for RSV respiratory syncytial virus that presents like the common cold.

These companies are on a free for all money grab while advancing the DOD mass genocide operation on Americans and humanity worldwide.

There are mRNA shots coming for countless "infections" as well as therapeutics for diseases such as cancer, Hepatitis, and more!