Is Twitter the future of media?

The longtime king of cable news ratings, Tucker Carlson, has announced he'll be relaunching his show on Twitter just a couple of weeks after being abruptly fired by Fox News.

Elon Musk has positioned Twitter as being a platform for content creators and free speech.

Despite claims by journalists and media outlets that they'd be boycotting the platform, most have remained.

Even CBC, which stopped tweeting after its accounts were labelled "government-funded media," has resumed.

True North's Andrew Lawton weighs in on the future of independent media.