Is Twitter the future of media?
The longtime king of cable news ratings, Tucker Carlson, has announced he&apos;ll be relaunching his show on Twitter just a couple of weeks after being abruptly fired by Fox News.

Elon Musk has positioned Twitter as being a platform for content creators and free speech.

Despite claims by journalists and media outlets that they&apos;d be boycotting the platform, most have remained.

Even CBC, which stopped tweeting after its accounts were labelled &quot;government-funded media,&quot; has resumed.

True North&apos;s Andrew Lawton weighs in on the future of independent media.