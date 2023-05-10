Twitter Is Adding Calls and Encrypted Messaging

Twitter Is Adding Calls , and Encrypted Messaging.

CEO Elon Musk made the announcement via a tweet on May 9, CNN reports.

Release of encrypted DMs [direct messages] V1.0 should happen tomorrow.

This will grow in sophistication rapidly.

The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head, Elon Musk, via Twitter.

Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number, Elon Musk, via Twitter.

The move comes as Musk's latest attempt to grow the platform following decreased advertising revenue.

The new features could put Twitter in competition with Meta, the owner of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

According to CNN, billions of people communicate via those platforms daily.

Last July, Twitter only reported "238 million monetizable daily users," CNN reports.

Since acquiring the company, Musk has made a number of changes that have received mixed reactions.

Several celebrities and media organizations have either left or threatened to leave the platform over policy changes.

But others, such as Tucker Carlson, have embraced the new era of Twitter.

The right-wing commentator recently announced that he'll be relaunching his show on Twitter after being fired by Fox News last month because the platform supports free speech.

