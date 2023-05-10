LFA 5.10.23 @5pm: TX NATIONAL GUARD BLOCK INVASION!

Trump's newest campaign video - Agenda 21 became agenda 2030 - TX National Guard dispersed to the border in Brownsville, TX - Illegals blocked from entering and turned back - Hank Johnson should be reprimanded - More felonious crimes uncovered by Comer - The infamous Biden 9 - Hunter paid Tens of thousands to traffic woman - Santos pleads not guilty - Univ.

Of GA rejects invite to WH - Trans Health Conference needs to be stopped!

- Trump harassment needs to be stopped!

- Louisiana House of Reps passes bill to ban grooming!