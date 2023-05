Vinzent's Voices presents Mo Nehed of Fort Bend Texas, candidate for Sheriff.

Born in Kuwait, he came to America as a youngster.

His values are, Faith, Family and Firearms. Our Freedoms are being stolen.

He is a Muslim, holds his God close to and in his heart.

I have never had dialogue with a person of his faith, and I am looking forward to learning more.

We will be discussing all that we can cover in 2 hours, look forward to having you join us.