How GRASS FED BEEF ORGAN COMPLEX Helps Fill Your Nutritional Gaps

Organ meats are prized by many traditional cultures around the world but surprisingly often shunned in many Western countries, which is unfortunate for your health because organ meats are superfoods that help fill the nutritional gap created by our culture’s preference for muscle meats.

When organs come from grass-fed animals, they are safe to eat and contain an abundance of nutrients – everything from amino acids to high-quality fats, vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin A, conjugated linoleic acid, or CLA, and choline.