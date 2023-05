Real Talk With Ronnie - NJ District 38 State Assembly Candidate Gail Horton (5/10/2023)

TONIGHT (5/10) @ 8:00 PM, “Real Talk With Ronnie” has an exclusive interview with NJ District 38 State Assembly Candidate Gail Horton!

Special bonus guest at the end of the show!

Tune in to New Jersey’s fastest growing groundbreaking talk show!