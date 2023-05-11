Prince Harry ‘quickly stopped at Buckingham Palace' after King Charles’ coronation

Before leaving the UK after only 36 hours in the country for his dad’s coronation, Prince Harry is said to have quickly stopped at Buckingham Palace after King Charles’ coronation without seeing the royal family.
Before leaving the UK after only 36 hours in the country for his dad’s coronation, Prince Harry is said to have quickly stopped at Buckingham Palace after King Charles’ coronation without seeing the royal family.
Prince Harry left the U.K. and headed back to America right after King Charles' coronation ceremony ended.
After reports King Charles is intent on presenting the world with a “slimmed down” monarchy, the Prince and Princess of Wales..