Sigh Now or Sigh Later

The study "Sigh Now or Sigh Later" focuses on the seventh chapter of the book of Revelation, specifically verses 1-17.

This study aims to explore the significance of this vision and what it means for believers today.

The title "Sigh Now or Sigh Later" refers to the idea that there are two possible reactions to the events described in Revelation 7: we can either sigh in relief now, knowing that we are among the redeemed, or we can sigh in regret later when we realize we have missed our chance for salvation.