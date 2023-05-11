Sigh Now or Sigh Later
The study &quot;Sigh Now or Sigh Later&quot; focuses on the seventh chapter of the book of Revelation, specifically verses 1-17.

This study aims to explore the significance of this vision and what it means for believers today.

The title &quot;Sigh Now or Sigh Later&quot; refers to the idea that there are two possible reactions to the events described in Revelation 7: we can either sigh in relief now, knowing that we are among the redeemed, or we can sigh in regret later when we realize we have missed our chance for salvation.