The new Porsche 718 Spyder RS Preview

Porsche crowns the 718 mid-engined model line with a sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure: the new 718 Spyder RS is the open-top counterpart to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

For the first time, the 368 kW naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer from the 911 GT3 features in an open-topped mid-engined sports car.

The same lightweight power unit with its high-revving design also powers the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racing car.

The exceptionally lightweight and purist-pleasing manual soft-top roof of the 718 Spyder RS makes the highly evocative sound of the engine an even more compelling experience.

The effect is further heightened by the standard lightweight stainless steel sports exhaust system and the distinctive process air inlets on the sides behind the headrests.

The powertrain of the new 718 Spyder RS is identical to that of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS coupe.

The six-cylinder boxer engine, with its cylinder displacement of 4.0 litres, revs up to 9,000 rpm and generates an output of 368 kW (500 PS) and maximum torque of 450 Newton metres.

Combined with a short-ratio seven-speed PDK transmission, the six-cylinder engine catapults the two-seater roadster from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds.

The car hits the 200-km/h mark in just 10.9 seconds.

Compared to the 718 Spyder without the ‘RS’ designation, the new range-topper not only benefits from an additional 59 kW (80 PS), but also accelerates to 100 km/h half a second faster.

The top speed is now 308 km/h instead of 300 km/h.