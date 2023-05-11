Imran Khan: Protest outside Pak Embassy in Washington over former PM’s arrest | Oneindia News

Imran Khan’s arrest by the Pak Rangers has turned Pakistan into a battlefield.

Supporters of the former PM have destroyed government buildings, damaged public and private properties, vehicles and more.

The Police have come down heavily on these protestors and many have been detained.

The protests against Imran Khan’s arrest are not limited to Pakistan though.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters held a protest outside the Pakistan Embassy in Washington against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest.

They called for the release of Khan and even chanted slogans against the Chief Justice and Army Generals.

#ImranKhanArrest #PakistanProtests #PakEmbassy ~PR.152~HT.98~ED.101~