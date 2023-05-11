Warriors Beat Lakers 121-106 in Game 5, Anthony Davis Leaves Game With Head Injury

The Warriors beat the Lakers to win Game 5.
To take matters worse for Los Angeles, Anthony Davis suffered a head injury and left the game.
The Warriors beat the Lakers to win Game 5.
To take matters worse for Los Angeles, Anthony Davis suffered a head injury and left the game.
Led by Anthony Davis's 25 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks, the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers defeat the No. 6 seed Golden..
Led by Anthony Davis's 30 points and 23 rebounds, the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers defeat the No. 6 seed Golden State..