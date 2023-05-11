Inside Steph Curry's $215M Contract: Warriors' Record Deal. 😳

Discover the jaw-dropping contract details of basketball superstar Steph Curry with the #Sta Warriors!

In this exciting video, we dive deep into the record-breaking deal that solidifies Curry's place as one of the highest-paid players in NBA history.

With a mind-blowing salary of $215 million over four years, Curry's contract sets new standards in the league.

Join us as we explore the impact of this historic agreement, from Curry's exceptional skills on the court to his leadership and philanthropy off the court.

Get ready for an inside look at the numbers, stats, and moments that make Steph Curry's contract an unprecedented milestone in basketball history.

Don't miss out on this captivating breakdown that showcases the incredible journey of one of the game's greatest players.

Tune in now and be a part of the conversation surrounding Steph Curry's contract with the Golden State Warriors