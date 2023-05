Child dies & saw Jesus and came back with a message. There will be WW3 & the Alien Demonic Invasion

I must remind you.

This child died and saw Jesus and came back to tell the message.

Jesus said that there would be WW3 and then the Alien Demonic Invasion and that these Aliens, just like the Giants of Old ate people, that they (The alien demons from Satan's army ) would eat people.

Jesus warned us it would be like the days of Noah.

